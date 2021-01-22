College hockey
UTICA — The SUNY Canton men’s and women’s hockey teams will be playing games the second week of February, according to an article in the Utica Observer-Dispatch.
Both the men’s and women’s teams will have games against Utica College on Feb. 12 at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.
The women’s teams will meet again on Feb. 13 and the men will play a second game on Feb 14.
