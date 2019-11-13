POTSDAM — Nicole Unsworth scored 82 seconds into overtime to lead top-ranked SUNY Plattsburgh to a 2-1 win over SUNY Potsdam in a NEWHL game Wednesday night at Maxcy Hall.
The Bears (2-3 overall and conference) were outshot 60-8, but led 1-0 after one period after a goal from Alex Quinn at 9 minutes, 23 seconds.
Madison Walker tied the game for the Cardinals (6-0, 5-0) at 12:17 of the second period.
Watertown native Kayla McCabe finished with 58 saves for the Bears.
