Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.