POTSDAM — Former Lindenwood assistant coach Greg Haney has been hired to coach the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team, Potsdam interim athletic director Mark Misiak announced Tuesday.
Haney replaces Jay Green, who restarted the program in 2007 and coached the Bears for 13 years.
“I’m thrilled that Greg has decided to accept our offer to become the next head coach of our women’s ice hockey program,” said Misiak in a statement. “Everyone I spoke with about Greg commented on his professionalism, work ethic and dedication to his craft. I’m positive he will be a great addition to our staff and a great role model for our student-athletes.”
Haney comes from the women’s Division I program at Lindenwood, where he served as an assistant for the last two seasons. While with the Lions he assisted in all recruiting, ran all aspects of team video, scouted opponents and led team skill and situational development sessions.
Haney is familiar with Potsdam. Lindenwood played two games at Clarkson last season. One of the players he coached last season was Lillian Marchant, the daughter of former Clarkson standout Todd Marchant.
He is also familiar with SUNY Potsdam’s conference, the Northeast Women’s Hockey League, as he previously spent three years as an assistant at SUNY Oswego.
Haney helped guide the Lakers to three straight postseason appearances and to the NEWHL Championship game in 2018. Haney was Oswego’s lead recruiting coordinator, bringing in the 2017 and 2020 conference rookie of the year.
