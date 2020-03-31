After missing the past two seasons at the University of North Carolina because of injury, Jackie Williams was looking forward to her senior season on the lacrosse field.
A defender, Williams was part of a Tar Heels team that was unbeaten and had risen to a No. 1 ranking in the country, poised for the heart of its Atlantic Coast Conference campaign.
But North Carolina and Williams, a Carthage graduate, watched as their season came to a sudden halt.
Williams is one of several former Frontier League athletes who had their college lacrosse seasons cut short by the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s pretty incredible to see something like this happen,” Williams said. “It’s one of those things that especially as a 22-year-old, we have really like cognitively gone through something where we are aware of what’s going on like this. Like a world-wide impact.
“So it’s definitely hit close to home for a lot of us, I think it just was very shocking to see all of this happen. And obviously with ending the season, it was just a total bummer because nobody wants to see their senior season end like that.”
Having played in four games this year, Williams helped the Tar Heels to a 7-0 start this season, including 2-0 in the ACC.
“It’s just really soul-crushing with all the work we put in,” Williams said. “But then at the end of the day, it’s just so important to remember the bigger picture. And that we all have families and we’re all part of a different community and we’re all part of the nation — and everyone has to take their part to try and combat this.”
Williams missed both her sophomore and junior seasons at North Carolina after undergoing surgeries to repair torn ACL in her knees.
“My team was super supportive of me getting back out there because it was tough after two consecutive injuries, I didn’t know what my body could handle and if it was even going to be possible for me to play again,” she said. “It’s just a lot of fun being part of the program down there. You work really hard and we just have the best chemistry. Everybody lives together and hangs out together and it just felt like all the pieces were falling into place this year.”
Williams has returned home from North Carolina to Carthage and like many other student athletes is continuing her studies online.
“We moved to all remote learning, so doing a lot of Zoom calls for classes,” said Williams, who is majoring in exercise and sport science with minors in medical anthropology and neuroscience. “A lot of readings and different form discussions on the platform we use. And just trying to do my best to stay in shape.”
Fortunately for Williams, she is planning to return to the Tar Heels team next season as a redshirt senior.
“I had already kind of planned to come back for a fifth year, but now it’s definitely a big goal of mine to come back and just kind of see this through and see the season come full circle,” Williams said. “So there is a little bit of comfort knowing that we get to go back another year and try and complete what we started and finish the mission.”
Also in the ACC, Syracuse’s women’s team, which includes South Jefferson graduate Morgan Alexander and Carthage product Braelie Kempney, had its season halted after a 4-0 start in which the squad was ranked No. 4 in the nation.
Alexander, a redshirt senior forward, suffered another injury during team practice in February and underwent her fifth ACL surgery while at Syracuse. She has vowed to return for one more season with the team as she has one season of redshirt eligibility left.
“We had a really, really talented team,” said Alexander, who totaled four goals and three assists in four games. “And just to see all that hard work, it just feels like it was taken from us and it’s definitely hard.”
Kempney, a sophomore faceoff specialist, played in six of the Orange’s eight games this season after appearing in 16 games as a freshman.
Also in the Division I ranks, Watertown’s Olivia Miles is a senior forward at UConn and Watertown grad Jill Girardi is a junior midfielder at Northwestern.
“We knew but we didn’t want to hear it, but hearing it and having it hit reality was really hard for us,” Miles said of the news that the season was canceled. “But the support of the team’s was unreal. It just still doesn’t feel like it’s over.”
Miles, who ranked third on the Huskies in scoring last year with 32 points, including 26 goals, had totaled 16 points, including 15 goals, in helping to spark the team to a 5-2 start this season.
“This were looking so promising, especially compared to last year,” Miles said of this season. “We came out really strong and we were really excited to see what we could do and then this whole outbreak happened. It was really hard for us seniors.”
Girardi had played in six games this season, tallying four goals and an assist, for Northwestern (4-3), which had reached the NCAA semifinals last year.
“It was hard, because I think our team, we were just getting momentum,” Girardi said. “We had a couple losses before, but I think it was like the turning point right there, and all of a sudden they were like ‘no.’ And our season was over. It was crazy.”
Girardi has helped guide the Wildcats to a Big 10 championship, but she was injured late in the season and also underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL.
From South Jefferson, Lara Podvin is a senior defender at the University at Albany and Mara Hathaway is a sophomore midfielder at Niagara.
All might not be lost for some seniors as far as their college playing days. On Monday, the NCAA announced it had approved an extra year of edibility for college athletes in spring sports, particularly seniors.
Seniors would have to work out the details, including financial, with their schools.
Miles has yet to meet with UConn head coach Katie Woods, but said she’s undecided on what she’ll do, as she’s already made plans for after her education at the school.
“We’re trying to make the best of it, but it’s still a really hard time right now,” Miles added.
Also from the Frontier League and both Carthage graduates, Morgan Paige is a junior at Butler and Claire Odett is a freshman forward at Ohio State. Immaculate Heart Central grad Amanda McElheran is a freshman midfielder at UAlbany and General Brown’s Anna Bauter is a freshman defender at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
In Division II, Sidney Hall had her senior season end early at Le Moyne College after the Northeast-10 Conference’s campaign was canceled.
“It was really insane,” Hall said. “We actually we down in Maryland to play in spring break and we played Indianapolis. We finished our game and we were at the U.S. lacrosse field in Maryland and our coach came in and told us our season was being postponed by our conference.”
A South Jefferson graduate, Hall helped guide the Dolphins to a national championship as a sophomore on a team led by General Brown product Bryanna Fazio. Hall totaled 133 goals and 99 assists in 69 career games at Le Moyne, including five goals and nine assists in four games this season.
“Our seniors, especially were just really distraught and caught off guard,” Hall said. “But we had heard before that other conferences were canceling, so we kind of saw it coming a little bit, but we really weren’t expecting it.”
This year’s Le Moyne roster was laden with Frontier League players, including junior forward and Indian River grad Brynne LaFave, who played 11 games as a freshman during the Dolphins’ run to the national title.
“So it was pretty devastating I would say,” said Hall who is studying at Le Moyne, with a triple major in business analytics, finance and marketing. “Not only for our seniors, it was just like our whole team was a mess the whole bus ride home. Because we played only four games and we were 4-0 at the time, so it was pretty disappointing.
“And I thought we had a pretty good team going forward, that everyone said we were on the route to being national champions, again. It was a tough one.”
“I’m so glad that at least I’ve had that whole experience with everything,” Hall added about the national championship.
Other South Jeff grads on LeMoyne’s roster this year are sophomore attack Molly Hall, as well as a pair of freshmen, defender Savannah Fish and goalie Paige Crandall.
Also in Division II, Watertown graduate Kira Kolb is a senior defender at Mercyhurst, Carthage grad Peyton Romig is junior midfielder/faceoff specialist at Indianapolis and Watertown grad Lauren Girardi is a junior goalie at Lock Haven.
Kolb and Girardi both helped lead their teams to the NCAA Tournament last year.
South Jefferson’s Madisyn Van Horn is a sophomore at Franklin Pierce and General Brown’s Alexis Farr is a freshman at St. Rose, which this year fielded a women’s lacrosse team for the first time.
Former Frontier League players now playing men’s lacrosse at the Division II level include Watertown grads Austin Robare and Joel Robare, who is a senior and a freshman, respectively, at Mercyhurst, while General Brown product Bryce Johnson is a freshmen on the Eagles team.
Also, Watertown grad Ryder Simser, who is a freshman at Le Moyne.
Girardi, a communications major who is minoring in marketing, is also adjusting to studying from home in Watertown.
“When I left, I was still in finals week because we have tri-mesters,” Girardi said. “So I’m just starting online classes, so I’m going to get the feeling that I’m starting something new.”
Northwestern’s last game this season in women’s lacrosse was at home in a 20-18 loss to top-ranked North Carolina and the Wildcats were also beaten by Syracuse, 16-11 on Feb. 22, also a home game.
Meanwhile, Syracuse was to host North Carolina on April 11 in its second-to-last regular-season game this season.
“It’s really a lot of fun when you play different teams and you know different personalities,” Williams said. “It’s really cool to see the success of the Frontier League. You have like Jill Girardi at Northwestern, Morgan Alexander and Braelie Kempney are at Syracuse and it’s also fun because you get to play those teams every year. So obviously those games always seem a little more intense, a lot of competition.”
“It’s always so fun seeing other girls from our area,” Sidney Hall added. “The last game we played, I played against Peyton (Romig), and she’s like a hometown rival and we met again.”
