Former Carthage High School standout Peyton Romig had achieved so much as a player at the University of Indianapolis that the athletic department there decided to see what she could do in the coaching world.
Indianapolis announced July 25 the hiring of former national player of the year Romig to the women’s lacrosse team’s head coaching position. Romig, at 24, is the youngest head coach in NCAA Division II, the university said.
“I am incredibly grateful and excited to take this next step in my coaching career in becoming the head coach of my alma mater,” Romig said.
Romig’s coaching experience prior to Indianapolis consisted of the 2023 season as an assistant women’s lacrosse coach for Davenport University. But Romig’s success with the Greyhounds as player, including helping the team capture the NCAA Division II championship in 2022, convinced Indianapolis.
“As the list of qualities evolved, Peyton’s unique experience and leadership in the sport, including her experience at UIndy, made her the ideal pick to lead us into the future,” said Indianapolis vice president of athletics Greg Shaheen.
Romig, a native of Carthage, was captain of the 2022 championship Greyhounds. Indianapolis forged a 22-1 record that season and reached the national title game, producing an 11-9 victory over East Stroudsburg. Romig compiled 16 draw controls and three points in the title game was named the Division II championship’s Most Valuable Player.
Romig was named a first-team All-American three times at Indianapolis and was named the Division II Player of the Year in 2021. She also won conference Midfielder of the Year honors twice and established an NCAA record for career draw controls with 676. She finished sixth all-time for the Greyhounds in career assists. Indianapolis won four conference titles during her playing career.
“She’s a proven winner and we are excited to have her return to further our commitment to excellence, on and off the field,” Shaheen said.
At Davenport, Romig helped the team compile 12 draw control victories per game for a total of 203. Six Panthers won conference honors.
Romig is replacing departed coach Elaine Jones, who left the Greyhounds after one season to take the head job at Division I Akron. Indianapolis went 18-3 in 2023 and reached the NCAA quarterfinals. The team won its fifth straight conference title.
“I am excited to be able to work with such great student athletes that are determined to continue the success of the program,” Romig said. “They have shown what they are capable of and I look forward to helping them grow as a team and individuals.”
Romig was recently interviewed by USA Lacrosse Magazine and asked about her sudden rise to Division II head coach.
“This is an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up,” Romig told the magazine. “It’s a big step for me but also the best step for me. It’s still a bit surreal right now.”
Romig told USA Lacrosse Magazine that she won’t find it difficult to coach back at Indianapolis where she was teammates with some of the current players.
“I don’t think that having some of them as my former teammates will be a problem,” she said. “I was a team captain when I was still playing here, so I already had a leadership role on the team. I’m hopeful that they will all feel comfortable with me.”
Romig is Indianapolis’ third head coach in three years. James Delaney, who led Romig and her teammates to the national title in 2022, left after that season.
She said she’s kept in contact with her former coach and will rely on him again when needed.
“We’ve stayed in touch through the past year, and he’s become a good mentor for me,” Romig said. “He gave me a lot of support while I was at Davenport. This past year as a coach helped me to better understand why we did a lot of the things that we did when I played for him.”
Romig holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Exercise Science from Indianapolis.
She graduated from Carthage in 2017 and helped the Comets reach the Section 3 championship game during her senior season.
