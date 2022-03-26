SYRACUSE — Led by Tucker Dordevic, the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team continued its midseason resurgence Saturday.
Dordevic contributed five goals, one a highlight-reel goal, to spark the Orange to a 14-10 triumph over No. 10-ranked Duke in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Military Appreciation Day at the Carrier Dome.
Dordevic totaled seven points, including a pair of assists for Syracuse, which improves to 4-4 overall, 1-1 in the conference. It has won three of its past four games.
Defensively, goalie Bobby Gavin made 10 saves as the Orange held the opposition to 10 or less goals for the third consecutive game.
Dordevic, a redshirt junior midfielder, engineered his fifth game in which he scored at least five goals, for a balanced Syracuse effort as six different players scored in the win.
Matteo Corsi opened the scoring for the Orange, his first of two goals on the day, followed by a Saam Olexo goal in transition to give Syracuse a two-goal lead five minutes into play. While the Blue Devils fought back to get the game within one late in the fourth quarter, the Orange never trailed in the game.
Syracuse’s lead grew to as many as six in the second quarter, receiving a goal each from Dordevic, Brendan Curry, Owen Seebold and two from Mikey Berkman to extend the advantage. But Duke scored four of the next five to draw within 8-4 by halftime.
Brennan O’Neill scored three goals to pace Duke (8-4, 0-1) in its ACC opener. The Blue Devils came back to pull within 10-9 through the third quarter.
Dordevic responded to open the scoring in the final period 38 seconds in as after Landon Clary caused a turnover in the Duke end, a pass sailed downfield to Dordevic, who caught it and went between the legs while on the run to provide the Orange with a two-goal lead.
After Joe Robertson drew Duke within 11-10 with 12:43 remaining in regulation, Dordevic followed with a goal with 9:23 left and Curry and Seebold each added a goal for the final margin.
Jakob Phaup won 16 of 28 faceoffs, including 10 of 14 in the second half, to lead Syracuse in the possession game.
Seebold totaled two goals and two assists, Curry finished with a goal and an assist and Berkman and Corsi each scored twice.
The Orange bounced back with the win in ACC play after losing its conference opener, 20-11, at then No. 2 Virginia back on Feb. 26.
Goalie Mike Adler finished with 10 saves for the Blue Devils.
Syracuse, which defeated Stony Brook, 14-9, last Saturday in nonconference play, will continue ACC play as it will face No. 12 Notre Dame at 2 p.m. next Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 22, TEMPLE 7
Meaghan Tyrrell totaled 10 points, including five goals, and Emma Tyrrell contributed five goals and three assists as the No, 5-ranked Orange downed the Owls in a nonconference game at the Carrier Dome.
Emily Hawryschuk and Natalie Smith each tallied two goals and two assists for Syracuse (8-2) and Sam Swart, Jenny Markey and Megan Carney each scored twice.
Kimber Hower was required to make just three saves to record the win in three quarters of work, and Temple (7-4) was held to a goal each in the last two periods.
