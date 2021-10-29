CANTON — Former Ogdensburg Free Academy athlete Chelsea Martin was named the new women’s lacrosse coach at St. Lawrence University on Thursday.
Martin replaces, Hannah Corkery, who was with SLU for three years and left to pursue a career in the private sector.
Martin served as team captain of the 2015 national champion SUNY Cortland team.
In her four-years, SUNY Cortland boasted a record of 85-6, including a 48-0 home-field record. They were four-time SUNYAC Champions and made three runs to the NCAA Division III final four.
Martin completed her undergraduate degree at SUNY Cortland, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science and graduated Magna Cum Laude.
“I would like to thank (SLU athletic director) Bob Durocher, the search committee, and the university for giving the privilege to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s lacrosse team,” said Martin in a statement. “I feel extremely fortunate to be given the chance to lead the program and I look forward to building on the strong foundation that has already been established.”
Martin has also worked as a Section 10 girls lacrosse official, was an assistant lacrosse and soccer coach at SUNY Canton and coached the Different Road Patriots Girls Lacrosse Club in Watertown along with numerous summer camps and youth organizations.
“I’m thrilled to announce the hiring of Chelsea Martin as our new women’s lacrosse coach,” Durocher said. “Chelsea had an outstanding career as a student-athlete at SUNY Cortland and has continued to be involved in coaching lacrosse at a variety of levels. Chelsea also brings wealth of lacrosse knowledge and important characteristics that will assist in making our department even stronger.”
