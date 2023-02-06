Jefferson Community College announced on Monday that former JCC and South Jefferson standout Marisa Clark will be the women’s lacrosse coach for the upcoming season.
Clark was a two-sport athlete that played women’s basketball and lacrosse for the school in the 2016 and 2017 seasons and named to the All-Region 3 first team in 2017. She currently serves as an assistant coach on the women’s basketball team that is 11-5 overall and 6-1 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference.
Clark went on to play two seasons at Clarkson University where she was a vital member of the Golden Knights. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Engineering and Management Degree.
“My favorite part of coaching is developing young athletes into the best athlete and person they can be,” Clark said in a statement on the JCC web site. “I hope to bring local athletes the chance to stay local and continue to develop their skills and academic careers to further the chance of playing at a higher level.”
She’s also been an assistant coach for the South Jefferson girls lacrosse program.
Gouverneur’s Raelin Burns was selected the Liberty league Rookie of the Week on Monday for her performance for the Clarkson women’s basketball team in last week’s games.
Burns scored a season-high 21 points Saturday, firing the go-ahead free throw in the final minute during a 77-76 victory over William Smith. She scored eight points the previous evening against the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Burns averaged 10 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game over the Golden Knights’ last three games.
The Gouverneur High School graduate is averaging 8.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game and is shooting 40 percent on 3-point shots.
Elaina Porter, also a former Gouverneur player on the Clarkson squad made the honor roll for the week.
SLU’S MIDDLETON PLAYER OF WEEK
St. Lawrence University senior point guard Olivia Middleton won another Liberty League Performer of the Week honor for her outings last week.
Middleton averaged 19.7 points per game over three games against Clarkson, William Smith and RIT. She shot 61 percent and averaged 4.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 steals.
Also for St. Lawrence, Trent Adamson reached the league honor roll for the men’s basketball team. In squash, Lewis Anderson made the honor roll for the SLU men and Ulrikke Ribesen made the honor roll for the SLU women.
POTSDAM SWEEPS VOLLEYBALL HONORS
The SUNY Potsdam men’s volleyball team swept the New England Collegiate Conference’s weekly honors Monday.
Joe Zimmerman was named the NECC Player of the Week and Duncan Tenhagen received NECC Rookie of the Week honors.
Potsdam went 2-1 on the weekend as Zimmerman finished with 32 kills, seven aces and 26 digs. His performance was highlighted by a season-high 18 kills during a win over Riveier University on Saturday.
Tenhagen registered 17 kills, seven aces, 10 digs and two blocks in three matches.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.