Jefferson Community College announced on Monday that former JCC and South Jefferson standout Marisa Clark will be the women’s lacrosse coach for the upcoming season.

Clark was a two-sport athlete that played women’s basketball and lacrosse for the school in the 2016 and 2017 seasons and named to the All-Region 3 first team in 2017. She currently serves as an assistant coach on the women’s basketball team that is 11-5 overall and 6-1 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference.

