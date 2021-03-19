It’s been more than a year since Sidney Hall and her Le Moyne College teammates played their last lacrosse game after the 2020 season was suddenly halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, the Dolphins weren’t even sure if they were going to have a season until last week when the school announced it would be playing spring sports.
Since the team’s season usually begins in early March and was delayed this year because of COVID-19 precautions, Hall has vowed to make the most of the opportunity with the team, and at a personal level.
Now a graduate student, Hall chose to return to play a fifth year at Le Moyne after seniors in 2020 spring sports were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA in the wake of last season’s cancellation.
“Not many people get the opportunity to play, like sometime there’s injuries setting in as you grow older and just other opportunities with jobs and what have you,” Hall said. “But I feel like I really have an amazing shot at doing something great here, not only for myself, but for my team. I love being here back with my best friends and I’m surrounding myself that I’ve loved being with for the past four years.”
When Hall and her Dolphins teammates take the field at 1 this afternoon at the University of New Haven in a Northeast-10 Conference game, it will represent their first game in 373 days.
“Obviously there’s a lot of changes, but I think everybody is just excited to get out there, we haven’t played in a full year,” Hall said. “So it’s definitely going to be exciting having our first one and getting the team back together, getting our groove. We’re still trying to figure out our groove, but we’re slowly and surely getting it back and I think just practicing and staying positive and being with each other each day, we kind of learn a little bit more about each other then we did with what we lost last year.”
Hall opted to return to Le Moyne not only for one more season with one of the top lacrosse programs in the country, but for academic reasons as well.
“Our season had obviously ended abruptly with COVID and everything,” said Hall, who was a freshman when Le Moyne won its last national title in 2018. “And kind of by probably like around May, around that time is when I decided that I wanted to come back and continue my lacrosse career. And actually two other of my teammates are back to continue (as graduate students), Molly Hines and Olivia McEntee. And I think it also not only stemmed from lacrosse, but there was also an academic opportunity that came up.”
After earning her bachelor’s degree at the school in which she balanced a triple major with studies in analytics, finance and marketing, Hall is now studying analytics at the graduate level.
“Once given the opportunity, we were handed an extra year of eligibility with everything that happened last year,” Hall said.
Hall is one of five former Frontier League athletes on Le Moyne’s roster, including senior attack Brynne Lafave, an Indian River graduate, and three fellow South Jefferson grads, including Hall’s younger sister Molly, a junior attack, as well as sophomore goalie Paige Crandall and sophomore defender Savannah Fish.
“I definitely feel like we all have a unique connection either coming from the same school or being from the same area,” Sidney Hall said. “So it’s definitely cool to see us all work together and the connection that we have from the past and just bringing that to the collegiate level. So it’s definitely awesome having them by my side.”
Lafave, a freshman on Le Moyne’s national title team, started at attack with Sidney Hall last season, as the team went 4-0 before the season was halted. Hall generated 14 points, including five goals, in the four games.
As a sophomore, Molly Hall played in two games last season after generating five goals and five assists in 14 games as a freshman.
Fish and Crandall both appeared in two games last year in their freshman seasons.
“I think everybody is doing well, taking on bigger roles and stepping into bigger positions as we all grow older,” Sidney Hall said. “I’ve been saying this all fall and all spring, but I think Paige is going to have an unreal year this year, she has really big shoes to fill with Hannah George leaving, she was goalie of the year last year. But I think Paige will step in and do an amazing job in that role.”
This season is also another chance for Sidney to play once again with her younger sister, perhaps for the final time.
“It’s awesome to have played with a sibling in high school, but having the opportunity to play with my sister on a collegiate level has been an incredible experience that’s also quite unique.” Sidney Hall said. “Despite her being younger than me, I do look up to her in many ways on and off the field, so having the ability to play another year with her is so rewarding.”
Le Moyne will play 12 games, all in conference play by playing each team twice, including 2019 national champion Adelphi.
Le Moyne heads into the season ranked No. 3 in the nation, per this week’s US Lacrosse Magazine poll and was ranked fourth in the preseason poll.
“But I honestly kind of look at that as kind of a positive, as we’re kind of coming in as an underdog,” Sidney Hall said of the preseason poll, “Teams like Indianapolis, that Peyton Romig [of Carthage] plays on, they’ve had a couple games already, so we’re kind of starting off behind, not having played any games yet. So I definitely enjoy being the underdog and I think we’re going to be successful this year with the group of girls that we have.”
All of Sidney Hall’s masters studies are conducted remotely, while undergrads at the school mostly take hybrid-run classes. The routines for Le Moyne’s athletic teams have been altered as well because of coronavirus precautions.
“The way that our travel works, is at the current moment our locker rooms are closed, so we’re not allowed in and out of our locker rooms, so we kind of have to change at our cars,” she said. “So for games, we’re going to have to change and do all our pregame rituals on the bus ... but anything we can do to get to play games is all I’m happy about.”
Also, Le Moyne’s men’s lacrosse team sports two former FL athletes — Ryder Simser and Nick Mallette — both Watertown grads.
Simser, a sophomore midfielder, played in two games with the Dolphins last season, and Mallette is a freshman defender.
Le Moyne’s men’s team will open its season at The College of St. Rose at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.