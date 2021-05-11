POTSDAM — Lisbon native Josh Huiatt, a senior at SUNY Potsdam, is the men’s lacrosse SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Year, the school announced Tuesday.
Huiatt also won a spot on the All-SUNYAC first team.
Huiatt, who played at Canton High School, took a second senior year due to COVID-19 and led the conference in scoring with 29 goals and 26 assists for 55 points.
He finished his SUNY Potsdam career ranked fourth in school history with 177 points and sixth with 104 goals.
Huitaa was an All-SUNYAC pick in 2018 and 2019. He’s the first SUNY Potsdam lacrosse athlete to receive the Player of the Year award since Ryan Duffy in 2014.
Huiatt is joined on the all-SUNYAC team by teammate Cam Talcott, a Potsdam native who made the second team as an attacker, and junior defender Ethan Clark, who made honorable mention.
St. Lawrence University placed nine players on the Liberty League all-star teams.
Jack Hennessey (attack), Peter Koch (midfield), Dan Robinson (short stick midfield) and Joe Scarfi (defense) made the first team.
Mark Mahoney (attack), Ben Murtagh (midfield), Brian Gannon (defense) and William Helm (goalie) made the second team. Zach Prime (faceoffs) made honorable mention.
Clarkson’s faceoff man Matthew Hansen made the first team. Attacker Conor Bartlett made second team. Midfielders Billy Bergan and Bryan Penney and defender Matt Szwagulinski made honorable mention.
