GENEVA — Lowville’s Chad Bach won a spot on the Northeast Conference All-Rookie team for men’s lacrosse, Hobart College announced Friday.
Bach, a Times All-North standout in football, basketball and lacrosse, was one of 10 Statesmen named to NEC postseason teams.
Bach, in his first season, played in all nine games, finishing with six goals, including the game-winner against Merrimack. He scored a season-high ttwo goals in Hobart’s 13-9 win over Mount St. Mary’s.
Hobart finished 6-3 for the season. The Statesmen lost in the NEC semifinals, 14-12, to Bryant College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.