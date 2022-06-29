College lacrosse
CANTON — SUNY Canton graduate and women’s lacrosse all-conference player Maddy Weir is one of seven female athletes up for selection as the North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year, which will be awarded Thursday in Waterville, Maine.
Weir, who is from Massena, was named SUNY Canton’s team MVP for the past season. She served as team captain in 2021 and 2022 and helped the Kangaroos to an NAC title last season and in 2019. She played for SUNY Canton for four seasons.
Weir also represented the team on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
The winner of the NAC award is the league’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.