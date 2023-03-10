Syracuse will pay tribute to Mike Powell’s record-setting and memorable collegiate career today.
The university will honor the Carthage high school standout who went on to star for the Orange as Powell’s No. 22 jersey will be retired at a ceremony during the Orange’s game against Johns Hopkins at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Powell, who is from West Carthage, is the Orange’s career leader in points with 307 and appears in SU’s lacrosse record book in several other places.
Powell, whose older brothers Casey and Ryan, also enjoyed record-setting careers at SU, was the first two-time winner of the Tewaaraton Award and the only Orange men’s lacrosse player to earn first-team All-America recognition all four years.
Powell is just the second Syracuse men’s lacrosse player to have his jersey retired. He will join current Orange head coach Gary Gait with his jersey hanging in the rafters at the Dome.
Powell won the Tewaaraton Award, presented to the best player in college lacrosse, in 2002 and 2004, after leading the Orange to the national championship in each of those seasons.
The only four-time winner of the Jack Turnbull Award, presented to the nation’s top attackman, Powell was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team three times and is the only Syracuse player to win the W.H. Brine Award as the NCAA Division I Championship Game Most Outstanding Player twice.
In 2004, he enjoyed the highest-scoring season of his career, leading SU in scoring for the fourth consecutive campaign, with 89 points (47 goals, 42 assists). He helped the Orange to its ninth NCAA title with a goal and five assists in the championship game against Navy. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament and earned a spot on the all-tournament team. Powell also became SU’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing the record of 287 points compiled by each of his brothers, Casey (1995-98) and Ryan (1997-2000).
Powell also ranks sixth on career goals list (150) and fourth on the career assists list (157). He scored 70 points in his first year, ranking him second all-time among Syracuse first-year players, while adding 40 assists in that same season, also the second-best mark for an SU first-year player. In NCAA Tournaments, Powell has the most career assists (34 in 13 games), the second-most single tournament assists (11 in 2004), the second-most career points (58) and the third-most single tournament points (19 in 2004) of any player to wear a Syracuse uniform.
SOFTBALL
POTSDAM SPLITS
Chesnie York pitched the win and Danielle Moscarello went 2-for-3 as SUNY Potsdam defeated Pittsburgh-Bradford 9-1 to close out its Florida trip in Naples, Fla.
Potsdam (2-6) also fell to Haverford College 13-3.
York allowed one run on five hits over five innings, striking out two for the win. Hammond’s Kelsey Bennett singled in a run and Alexa Abbatantuano added an RBI double in the first inning. Bailey Traynor and Kaylee Dobransky each delivered an RBI.
Against Haverford, Lexie Cottrill went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bears. Addie Sapirstein and Mia Kessinger each went 3-for-4 for Haverford (8-2).
BASEBALL
UMASS-DARTMOUTH 7, CLARKSON 5
Matt Tempone smacked a two-run home run as the Corsairs beat the Golden Knights in a nonconference game in Davenport, Fla.
D.J. Perron also belted a solo homer for Massachusetts-Dartmouth (7-0).
Caleb Doyle registered three hits and Colby Brouillette plated a pair of runs for Clarkson (0-2).
SKIING
KENOSH 24TH AT NCAAS
St. Lawrence University senior Tommy Kenosh placed 24th in the men’s slalom during the NCAA Skiing Championships at Whiteface Mountain in Wilimington.
Kenosh recorded a combined time of 1 minute, 53.22 seconds for the finish. He was 21st after his first run, with a time of 55.22
Vermont’s Mathias Tefre won the race with a total time of 1:49.32.
