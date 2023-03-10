The No. 22 jersey of West Carthage’s Mike Powell will be retired during Saturday’s Syracuse men’s lacrosse game against Johns Hopkins. Syracuse University photo

Syracuse will pay tribute to Mike Powell’s record-setting and memorable collegiate career today.

The university will honor the Carthage high school standout who went on to star for the Orange as Powell’s No. 22 jersey will be retired at a ceremony during the Orange’s game against Johns Hopkins at the JMA Wireless Dome.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.