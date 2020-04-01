SYRACUSE — Nine Syracuse University men’s lacrosse players were named to the Maverik Media All-America teams on Wednesday.
Jamie Trimboli and Brendan Curry were selected to the first team while Peter Dearth and Drake Porter earned a spot on the second team. Brett Kennedy got a spot on the third team while Chase Scanlan, Stephen Rehfuss, Tucker Dordevic and Jakob Phaup took spots on the honorable mention team.
Scanlan, Porter, Trimboli, Dordevic, Curry and Nick Mellen were all added to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List on Tuesday. The award honors the best collegiate lacrosse player.
The Tewaaraton will not be awarded this year due to the cancellation of the season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Syracuse’s six honorees were two more than the next-most represented school (Virginia, four).
Syracuse was 5-0 and finished No. 1 overall before the season was called.
n Five Syracuse women’s lacrosse players earned spots on the Maverik Media All-America teams Tuesday.
Emily Hawryschuk received a spot on the first team while Kerry Defliese and Sarah Cooper were voted on the second team. Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell earned honorable mention accolades.
The Orange posted a record of 7-1 and were ranked fourth at the close of the season.
