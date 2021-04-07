Albany at No. 9 Syracuse
When: 5 p.m., today.
Where: Carrier Dome.
Records: Albany (5-3), Syracuse (4-3).
TV: ACC Network.
Outlook: Syracuse fell five spots to No. 9 in the nation after an 18-11 loss to then No. 9-ranked Notre Dame at the Carrier Dome in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. It was first time the Orange has lost two consecutive games this season after forging a 4-1 record to open the campaign. ... The game against Albany represents the lone non-conference game in a stretch of six weeks for Syracuse. The Orange will then return to conference play against North Carolina, Virginia and Notre Dame in the next three weeks to conclude the regular season. Since Syracuse joined the ACC, the Orange is 52-14 versus nonconference opponents and 48-10 in regular season, nonleague games. ... This is the fewest number of in-state opponents Syracuse has played since 2002, when the Orange also played just three New York teams. The Orange entered today’s game with a 417-161-10 record against New York teams. Just one of Syracuse’s four most frequent opponents (all New York teams) are on the slate this season, with Syracuse and Army playing for the 68th time in February. The Orange are not scheduled to face Hobart (106 meetings), Cornell (105 meetings) or Colgate (62 meetings). ... In the loss to Notre Dame, redshirt junior defender Brett Kennedy moved into 10th all-time at Syracuse in career caused turnovers with 36 after adding two more against Notre Dame. Freshman attack Owen Hiltz now has the 11th-most assists by a freshman in program history, tied with Dylan Donahue (14). ... Syracuse has won 16 of 18 meetings with Albany, including winning six of the past seven encounters. The Great Danes last defeated the Orange, 15-3, in 2018 en route to a 17-3 campaign. ... Albany is off to a 3-2 start in the America East conference and is coming off a 17-6 victory over UMass-Lowell last Saturday in a league game. Graydon Hogg led the way for the Great Danes by totaling six goals and an assist. ... Albany went 2-3 last season two years after the team won the America East before reaching its first NCAA national semifinal in program history where it was beaten by Yale, 20-11, which went on to win the championship. ... Today’s game versus Albany will once again have students in attendance, before the Orange welcomes back members of the general public for the women’s lacrosse game vs. Virginia on Saturday and the men’s lacrosse game vs. North Carolina on April 17. General public tickets for the men’s lacrosse game have sold out, but women’s lacrosse tickets for Saturday are still available at Cuse.com/Tickets. Fans who have or intend to secure tickets to either contest should be sure to familiarize themselves with the Dome’s reopening plan as many new COVID procedures are in place for fans upon returning to the stadium. ... Also, Syracuse’s men’s lacrosse game vs. Utah, which was previously scheduled for May 8 has been canceled and there is not a plan to reschedule a home game on that date. ... Syracuse plays next at No. 3 North Carolina at 3 p.m. on April 17.
