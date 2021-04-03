SYRACUSE — Notre Dame shook off an early deficit at the Carrier Dome and went on to set a record for goals scored in a men’s lacrosse game against Syracuse in an 18-11 Atlantic Coast Conference victory Saturday afternoon.
The No. 9 Fighting Irish trailed 5-2 after the first quarter but scored nine times in the second to pull away against No. 4 Syracuse.
Pat Kavanagh led the Irish attack with four goals and five assists as the team surpassed the previous record of 17 goals against Syracuse during a 2016 game. Kavanagh’s brother, Matt, recorded nine points against SU in the 17-goal game in 2016 at the Carrier Dome.
Will Yorke and Griffin Westlin each added two goals for Notre Dame (5-1 overall, 1-1 ACC).
Syracuse (4-3, 1-2) jumped out to a 4-1 lead as Jamie Trimboli and Owen Seebold each scored in the first five minutes of the game. Stephen Rehfuss, who finished with three goals, then scored on back-to-back shots to give the Orange the early advantage.
Syracuse stretched the lead to 6-2 early in the second period on goals by Chase Scanlan and Brendan Curry before Notre Dame responded with a 5-0 run in a five-minute span and led 11-8 at halftime.
Eric Dobson added a pair of goals for the Irish. Morrison Mirer, Quinn McCahon, Charles Leonard and Wheaton Jackoboice supplied a goal each. Kavanagh’s nine points tied the Notre Dame single-game record for the second time this season.
Notre Dame dominated the faceoff battle, winning 23 of 32 against Syracuse. The Irish also controlled the ground ball game, 45-20.
The win yielded Notre Dame coach Kevin Corrigan his 310th victory at the school, which equals the all-time coaching win mark for a Division I program, also held by Bob Shillinglaw of Delaware.
Scanlan, Seebold and Curry each scored twice for Syracuse. Peter Dearth also scored. Rehfuss registered three goals for the second straight game. It was SU’s second straight loss after winning four of its first five games.
Syracuse crept within three goals of Notre Dame to close out the third quarter but the Irish shut down SU in the fourth and scored four goals within the first six minutes to clinch the win.
Syracuse next plays Albany in a 5 p.m. game Thursday at the Carrier Dome. Notre Dame hosts No. 1 Duke at noon next Saturday.
