EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Virginia couldn’t possibly care about the two-year wait between celebrations. After all, the Cavaliers are back-to-back national champions in men’s lacrosse.
Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger each supplied four goals and two assists as fourth-seeded Virginia fended off previously unbeaten Maryland, 17-16, before 14,816 at Rentschler Field to claim its second straight national title.
The Cavaliers (14-4) won the 2019 title, defeating Yale on Memorial Day. Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alex Rode made 12 saves for the Cavaliers, none bigger than stuffing Maryland faceoff man Luke Wierman in the final five seconds to preserve the victory. Rode became the first goalie in program history to start on two different national champions.
Virginia claimed its seventh NCAA tournament title. It has won six consecutive title games dating back to 1999.
Logan Wisnauskas had five goals for the third-seeded Terrapins (15-1), whose hopes of becoming the first undefeated champion in Division I since Virginia in 2006 came to an end. Maryland fell to 3-12 all-time in title games.
Tewaaraton Award finalist Jared Bernhardt had two goals and three assists. He finished his five-year career at Maryland with a school-record 202 goals, and his 99-point season this year broke a school mark that had stood since 1963.
Maryland knotted it at 11 in the third quarter, only for Virginia to rip off five consecutive goals to seemingly put it away.
LE MOYNE 12, LENOIR-RHYNE 6
Matt Hutchings scored six times as the Dolphins earned their sixth NCAA Division II national title with a win over the Bears on Sunday in East Hartford, Conn.
Zach Pierce provided two goals and five assists and Frank Delia made 15 saves for Le Moyne (15-0).
Local players Ryder Simser, Hayden Hoerner and Nick Mallette are members of the team.
Eric Dickinson registered four goals and an assist while Noah Johnson collected 12 saves for North Carolina-based Lenoir-Rhyne (15-2).
RIT 15, SALISBURY 14 (2 OT)
Ryan Barnable scored two minutes, 26 seconds into double overtime as the Tigers claimed their first Division III national title with a thrilling win over the Sea Gulls on Sunday in East Hartford, Conn.
Quinn Commandant paced Rochester Institute of Technology (14-0) with five goals and two assists while Dawson Tait added two goals and two assists.
Griffin Moroney netted five goals and Jarrett Bromwell posted three goals for Salisbury (17-2), which is coached by Watertown native Jim Berkman.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
BOSTON COLLEGE 16, SYRACUSE 10
Charlotte North potted six goals as the Eagles used a strong second half as the Eagles pulled away to win its first national title in the Division I final Sunday in Towson, Md.
Belle Smith added two goals and two assists, while Rachel Hall stopped nine shots for Boston College (18-3).
Emma Ward got two goals and an assist while Sam Swart posted a pair of goals for Syracuse (17-4). Local players Morgan Alexander and Braelie Kempney represented the Orange.
