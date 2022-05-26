CANTON — Six St. Lawrence University lacrosse players, including five on the men’s team, were named All-Americans on Thursday.
Senior defenseman Joe Scarfi made the men’s first team on the USILA/Dymanic squad. Goalie William Helm is on the seocnd team and Chris Jordan and Judge Murphy made the third team. Jack Hennessey is on honorable mention.
Senior midfield Isabel Silvia was chosen to the third team on the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association team.
Scarfi caused 1.41 turnovers per game and picked up 51 ground balls, registering two goals and one assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.