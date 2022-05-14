BRUNSWICK, Maine — Josh Huiatt and Ben Murtagh combined for three goals within a minute, 18 seconds late in the fourth quarter to break a tie and help St. Lawrence University hold off SUNY Cortland for a 15-14 victory Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament at Whittier Field.
Huiatt, a graduate student from Lisbon, delivered the go-ahead goal with 5:24 left in the game on an assist from Judge Murphy, putting the Saints ahead 13-12. Murtagh then followed with consecutive goals for a three-goal SLU cushion, which the Saints needed as Cortland scored twice, with 2:10 left and 1:33 remaining before holding on for the win.
The No. 10 Saints, which reached the tournament on an at-large bid, advanced to the third round to take on tournament host Bowdoin College (17-2) at 3 p.m. today at the same site. Bowdoin defeated Colorado College, 23-8, Saturday.
Huiatt led SLU (14-4) with four goals. Chris Jordan supplied two goals and four assists. Murphy and Murtagh each finished with two goals and an assist. Ben Hutchinson, Stew Hutchinson, Jack Hennessey, Bobby Wells and Padraig Condon added a goal apiece.
Dante Yacavone and Tyler Starrett each finished with three goals for the Red Dragons (13-7). Chris Dovi scored twice.
The Saints scored the first three goals of the game, including two from Huiatt, before Cortland responded with three goals and then moved ahead 7-5 with 2:12 left in the second quarter. The Red Dragons took another two-goal lead midway through the third quarter before the Saints surged ahead with three straight goals to end the third and a goal from Jordan for a 12-10 advantage.
Cortland tied the game on consecutive goals from Starrett, including one with a man-up, before Huiatt and Murtagh put the Saints ahead for good.
Yacavone and Caden Yancey each scored to pull the Red Dragons within one.
St. Lawrence outshot Cortland 52-34. The Saints won 23 faceoffs to the Dragons’ 10.
Saints goalie William Helm made nine saves. Travis Wagner made 17 saves for Cortland, which reached the tournament after winning the SUNYAC championship.
A victory today will advance SLU, which is playing in its first Division III tournament since 2017, into the quarterfinals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
STEVENS 27, SUNY CANTON 2
Camryn Rogers totaled six goals as Stevens Institute of Technology scored 10 times in the first quarter en route to a rout of SUNY Canton in the NCAA Division III tournament opener in Hoboken, N.J.
SUNY Canton (12-7) took a 1-0 lead when Lindsey Wunder scored 3:04 into the game on an assist from Samantha Dayter. But the Ducks (18-2), who held a 17-1 lead at halftime, scored the next 26 goals.
Morgan Westerby accounted for four goals and three assists, and Zoey Cook finished with four goals and two assists for Stevens. Julianne Murphy added three goals and four assists. Maddie Schmidt also scored three times and added an assist. Emily Smart assisted on three goals and contributed a goal. Emily Leiby and Alison Lax each scored twice.
Maddy Caron added an unassisted SUNY Canton goal with 3:03 remaining in the game.
Stevens goalies Lauren Cunniff and Erica Strojny combined for five saves. Stevens, which advanced to play No. 1 Salisbury in the second round today, outshot SUNY Canton 41-10.
SUNY Canton advanced to the tournament after capturing the North Atlantic Conference tournament. Eight players on the team are from the north country.
