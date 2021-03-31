MORRISVILLE — The SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team rallied from an early deficit and cruised to a 16-5 win over Morrisville in a nonconference game on Wednesday afternoon.
The Mustangs (1-1) led 3-2 early in the game but SUNY Potsdam answered with a 9-1 run to pull away.
Josh Huiatt, Ryan Spaman and Alex Burley all scored three goals for the Bears (1-2). Cam Talcott and Keenan O’Gorman both scored twice for SUNY Potsdam.
Roman Reiss led Morrisville with two goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.