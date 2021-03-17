COLLEGE LACROSSE
POTSDAM — Aria Treadway scored an overtime goal to give Morrisville an 11-10 win over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game in Potsdam on Wednesday.
Maddie Baum led Morrisville (1-1) with six goals and three assists. Treadway and Makenzi Santini both scored two goals.
Keira Thacker and Anita Reitano led the Bears in their opening game with three goals. Alli Stark scored twice.
