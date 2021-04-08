SYRACUSE — Brendan Curry and Chase Scanlan helped Syracuse University’s men’s lacrosse team get back on track Thursday.
Curry scored three goals and Scanlan contributed three goals and an assist to lead a balanced effort and propel the No. 9-ranked Orange to a 13-8 victory over the University at Albany in a nonconference game at the Carrier Dome.
Senior goalie Drake Porter made 12 for Syracuse (5-3).
The Orange bounced back after enduring an 18-11 loss to then No. 9-ranked Notre Dame in an Atlantic Coast Conference game last Saturday.
Stephen Rehfuss chipped in two goals and two assists for Syracuse, which led 3-1 through the first quarter and 8-5 by halftime.
The Orange then scored three of the first four goals in the second half en route to building a 12-8 edge through three quarters — capped by Scanlan’s second goal of the period with 1:52 remaining.
Curry followed with an unassisted goal with 5:09 left in regulation for the final margin as Albany was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Syracuse won the possession battle throughout as faceoff players Jakob Phaup (9-of-15), Danny Varello (4-of-5) and Jack Savage (2-of-5) combined to win 15-of-25 faceoff attempts. The defense then held the Great Danes to just 30 shots, even with five man-up opportunities.
The Orange also continued its recent dominance of Albany (5-3), winning for the 17th time in the past 19 meetings, including seven of the past eight.
Syracuse, which has one home game left in its regular season, improved to 5-2 this season on home turf.
Goalie Liam Donnelly made 14 saves on 27 shots faced for the Great Danes.
Graydon Hogg scored two goals and assisted on two others to pace Albany and Alex Burgmaster tallied two goals and assist.
Syracuse now has three games left in the regular season, all in the ACC. After hosting No. 3 North Carolina on April 17, the Orange will play at No. 4 Virginia on April 24 and at No. 5 Notre Dame on May 1.
Syracuse was to host Utah in a nonconference game May 8 to wrap up the regular season, but it was canceled.
