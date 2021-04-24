CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team recorded a much-needed victory on the road Saturday against conference foe Virginia.
The No. 11-ranked Orange snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the No. 5. Cavaliers, 13-11, in a nationally televised Atlantic Coast Conference game at Klockner Stadium.
Syracuse, which never trailed in the game, swept the two-game regular season series against Virginia, and possibly saved its chances for qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.
Freshman attack Owen Hiltz scored three goals and assisted on two others to pace the Orange, which improved to 6-4, including 2-3 in the conference.
Junior attack Owen Seebold recorded four points, including scoring a pair of goals, in his first collegiate start with Syracuse and senior midfielder Jamie Trimboli notched a hat trick.
Junior faceoff man Jakob Phaup dominated on draws during the game, winning 24 of 27 faceoffs to give the Orange the possession advantage against Virginia (10-4, 2-4).
Syracuse’s defense was strong throughout, holding Virginia to its second-lowest offensive total, behind the earlier meeting between the two teams this year, when the Orange shut down the Cavaliers in a 20-10 triumph at the Carrier Dome on Feb. 27 in its ACC opener.
Senior goalie Drake Porter made nine saves for Syracuse, while Brett Kennedy registered three caused turnovers and collected a career-high eight ground balls.
With the score tied at 2-2, Hiltz scored his first goal of the game with 24 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Orange the lead for good.
Hiltz’s tally sparked a five-goal run, with Trimboli, Quinn, Seebold and Hiltz (twice) scoring in the spurt for a 7-2 edge.
A pair of goals from Xander Dickson pulled the Cavaliers within three, but Stephen Rehfuss capped the scoring with an unassisted goal with 3:23 left in the first half, and Syracuse led 8-4 heading into the break.
Virginia responded by scoring four of the first five goals of the second half to pull within 9-8, but Syracuse’s resiliency showed again, as Seebold, Hiltz, Curry and Trimboli each scored a goal in a 4-0 surge to open up a 13-8 lead.
The Cavaliers finished the game by generating a 3-0 run, but would never get closer than two goals the rest of the way.
Dickson finished with three goals and an assist for Virginia, Connor Shellenberger assisted on three goals and goalie Alex Rode finished with 16 stops.
Syracuse concludes its regular season when it plays at No. 2 Notre Dame at noon Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 16, BOSTON COLLEGE 7
The No. 3-ranked Orange wrapped up its regular season in style, defeating the No. 4 Eagles in an ACC game at the Carrier Dome.
Sophomore midfielder Emma Tyrrell recorded a career day to spark Syracuse, recording career highs in points (seven) and goals (six) on the day.
Syracuse, which avenged a 14-13 home loss to Boston College on Thursday, finishes the regular season at 12-2, including 8-2 in the conference, by winning six of its last seven games.
The Orange and Eagles (12-2, 8-2) finish in a tie for second place in the league, trailing only unbeaten North Carolina.
Freshman attack Emma Ward recorded a hat trick for the Orange, while junior attack Meaghan Tyrrell and junior midfielder Sierra Cockerille each tallied a pair of scores.
Syracuse graduate student goalkeeper Asa Goldstock stopped nine shots, her most saves in a game since stopping 11 against Notre Dame this season March 14.
Cara Urbank tallied two goals and two assists for Boston College, which generated its only lead of the game on her goal early on. But Syracuse scored 10 of the next 13 goals to lead 10-4 at halftime, including a 7-0 run after Urbank’s goal to take control.
Syracuse will next compete in the ACC tournament, which begins Wednesday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
