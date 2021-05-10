College lacrosse
The Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team received an at-large bid into the NCAA Division I tournament and will travel to fifth-seeded Georgetown for a first-round matchup 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Orange (7-5) has won three previous tournament meetings against the Hoyas (12-2) and leads the all-time series, 17-5. It’s the 12th straight appearance in the NCAAs for Syracuse and 36th selection in 37 years.
The game will be played in College Park, Md., and be broadcast on ESPNU. The winner will play the winner of No. 4 seed Virginia and Bryant on May 22 with time and location to be determined.
n The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team earned the third overall seed and will get a bye into the second round when the brackets were released Sunday. Syracuse (14-3) has won eight of its past 10 games and will await the winner of Loyola (Md.) and Hofstra for a 1 p.m. Sunday second-round game. The Orange beat the Greyhounds twice to start this season. It’s the 18th overall tournament appearance for the Orange and 12th under head coach Gary Gait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.