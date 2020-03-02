COLLEGE LACROSSE
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team earned the No. 1 ranking in both major college lacrosse polls, the USILA and Maverik, released Monday.
The Orange topped the USILA Poll for the 98th time since its inception in 1973. Syracuse collected 376 points and seven first-place votes in the coaches poll after its 4-0 start. Penn State, North Carolina, Maryland and Yale rounded out the top five.
In the Maverik media poll, SU collected 415 points and six first-place votes to headline the rankings. Penn State, Princeton, North Carolina and Cornell were in the top five of that poll.
SU hits the road for the first time Saturday to face long-time rival Johns Hopkins at 1 p.m. in Baltimore.
