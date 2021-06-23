Syracuse University unveiled Kayla Treanor as the new women’s lacrosse head coach Wednesday.
The four-time All-American for the Orange from 2013-16 will return to become the third head coach in program history. She takes over for Gary Gait, who recently replaced John Desko as head coach of the SU men’s lacrosse team.
“I am so proud to return to Syracuse University,” Treanor told the SU athletics web site. “This place has always been home to me. I want our kids representing Syracuse as great students, athletes, and most importantly, great people. My goal is to compete for championships year in and year out.”
Treanor was the only player in program history to garner four straight IWLCA first-team All-America honors and helped SU reach the NCAA Final Four in each of her four seasons as an attacker.
She spent one season as an assistant coach for Harvard before taking a role on the Boston College staff and helping guide the Eagles to the national title this past May along with finals appearances in 2018 and 2019.
The native of Niskayuna holds the SU record with 260 career goals and ranks fourth all-time for the team with 133 assists.
