College lacrosse
SYRACUSE — Logan Wisnauskas netted four goals as top-ranked Maryland pulled away late for a 14-10 men’s lacrosse nonconference win over ninth-ranked Syracuse on Sunday at the Carrier Dome.
Jonathan Donville supplied three goals and an assist, while Logan McNaney stopped 12 shots for the Terrapins (3-0).
Tucker Dordevic led all scorers with five goals and Lucas Quinn notched a hat trick for the Orange (1-1).
n Megan Carney’s three goals and four assists as the SU women’s lacrosse team fended off Stony Brook, 12-11, in a nonconference game Sunday at the Carrier Dome. Meaghan Tyrrell generated four goals and Emily Hawryschuk got two goals and an assist for the fourth-ranked Orange (3-0). Ellie Masera scored four goals and Charlie Campbell made 12 saves for the Seawolves (0-1).
