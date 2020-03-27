Morgan Alexander has been down this road before, dealing with injuries throughout her lacrosse career in college.
Unfortunately for the Syracuse University forward, experiencing her latest setback has become all too familiar.
After returning as a redshirt junior last season for the Orange, Alexander played in four games this year before injuring her left knee in a team practice Feb. 19, requiring her sixth lacrosse-related surgery while in college.
“I was playing well my first four games and it was definitely absolutely heartbreaking,” Alexander said of her recent injuries. “It took like at least a week for it to settle, it felt like a nightmare.”
This injury forced Alexander, who grew up in Adams, to undergo yet another surgery, this time to repair another torn ACL, but it hasn’t dampened her spirit to return.
“I was working hard and I was so excited and it was just ‘Holy cow, this can’t be happening,’ ” Alexander said. “But I had to quickly shift my mindset, because I knew I would never come back and play if I kept a negative mindset.”
The South Jefferson graduate is determined to play again, as she’ll have a sixth year of eligibility at SU in 2021.
“I’ll have that same feeling next year as my (redshirt) senior year, so that’s exciting for me. “I was like ‘I’m definitely playing again,’” Alexander said. “I just feel like I can’t have my college career end on a torn ACL, there’s just no way.”
Alexander not only suffered another ACL injury last week, but also tore her MCL as well, both on her left leg.
“My first ACL tear was like contact, so I got hit and fell to the ground,” Alexander said. “This one, I literally caught the ball, switched my hands and stepped — and all of a sudden I just felt like a burning sensation. And I was screaming on the ground, but it wasn’t screaming in pain, it was screaming like ‘Oh my gosh, I knew I tore my ACL again.’
“Once you do it one time, you just know that you did it again.”
Her previous four surgeries have repaired the ACL in her right knee.
“It was scary, but it was no where near as bad as my other knee was, so I think that’s been getting me through this,” said Alexander, who said her MCL, which didn’t require surgery, is healing well on its own.
Alexander has proven to be tough over the years in enduring these injuries, including a broken nose suffered in a fall game against Penn State last autumn.
“It was playing in fall ball, were playing Penn State and I just got hit really hard across the face and my nose was broken,” Alexander said. “But that was an easy fix.”
Her latest ACL surgery was took place last week and was performed by SU’s Dr. John Cannizzaro of Upstate Orthopedics, who administered surgeries on Alexander in the past.
“He’s probably one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life,” Alexander said. “I would be nowhere in my lacrosse career without him.
“And he comes to all our games, pretty much. So when I first came back playing, I ran over to him after my first game last year and said ‘Ha! Told you so,’ because before he was like ‘I don’t think you should play any more,’ and I was like ‘No, I’m playing again and I’m going to prove people wrong.’
“He was absolutely devastated when he heard the news and was right there for me, he saw me right now when I tore it. So he’s done a great job.”
Alexander says she’s also turned to her religious faith this time even more than in the past to help deal with the healing and rehabilitation process.
“It feels so much better than my right knee,” Alexander said. “Since I blew the entire thing out and had a lot of structural problems before it was a tough rehab, but so far it’s only been a week, but I’m feeling pretty good and sticking true to my faith.
“I’ve always been religious, but I’ve gotten more and more religious as the years have progressed, just in life and working things out. And I think staying true to my faith and just working really hard in rehab and knowing this was God’s plan for me and accepting that, that’s what has kind of got me through.”
Last season in her first game action with the Orange, Alexander totaled 22 points, including 20 goals in 18 games, helping to lead the team to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.
“I played the entire season, I actually had a pretty good season for myself, the team played well,” Alexander said. “So I cannot explain to you about how happy I was. Lacrosse makes me so happy because ever since high school it’s been a huge part of what I do and how hard I work.
“Playing at South Jeff, it’s like a small town and going to ’Cuse is like a dream come true for me.”
This season, Alexander again played on SU’s starting attack and totaled seven points, including four goals, as a redshirt senior. She started out strong by scoring three goals and assisting on another in the Orange’s season-opening win versus Canisius at the Carrier Dome.
The three goals matched a career high in a game which she got in four games last season.
SU reeled off a 7-1 record this season and rose to a No. 4 ranking in the nation before its campaign was halted when the Atlantic Coast Conference canceled all spring seasons March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think our team, knowing that you have the best team you feel like you’ve had in a long time,” Alexander said. “You feel it in practice, you feel it in the games, you feel the energy from the coaches. And then the day we found out, you could see the looks one everyone’s faces, everyone was just devastated.”
She said of her latest surgery: “It was originally scheduled for after spring break, but after this whole coronavirus thing, we pushed it ahead so I could get working on the rehab. I wanted it done as soon as possible, but you have to strengthen your leg and all that before you get it done. So I had to wait three weeks.”
After some reflection, Alexander was determined to play again after her latest surgery.
“At first it was up for grabs because obviously when I tore my other (left) ACL, it was like ‘No way I’ll ever play again.’” said Alexander, who also redshirted her freshman and sophomore seasons at SU. “But then once I got rehabbing, I had the same old attitude I had before badgering me and I was like ‘Oh, I’m playing again,’ so I decided to come back for another year.”
Alexander has also received support from her younger sister Mackenzie, who also starred in lacrosse at South Jefferson and is also back home in Adams after her freshman season at St. John Fisher College.
Morgan says she doesn’t want to push her recovery and likely won’t play fall ball.
“Now, I feel fine,” Alexander said. “I’m already walking without crutches and I’m only a week and a day out of surgery ... I can bend it almost 90 degrees, I’m way ahead of schedule. I saw the surgeon and he was like ‘I’m really impressed with how far along you are already,’ so if I can keep this pace up, I’ll be in pretty good shape.”
Alexander plans on completing her graduate studies in the summer in sports broadcasting at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. After that, she hopes her career at SU won’t be over.
“Instead of looking at it like ‘Oh my God, my life sucks,’ it’s like this is God’s plan for me to make me come out better in the end,” she said. “Stronger physically, mentally and then I’ll get to work on my stick work, which is something that I love to do. And once I accepted that, I was fine. I even helped my parents, who were struggling at first.”
