UTICA — Mike Parnell, a former South Jefferson and Jefferson Community College lacrosse standout who went on to lead the Utica College men’s lacrosse team for 16 seasons, died Thursday at age 45, the school announced online Friday.
The school did not give a cause of death, but the Utica College school newspaper, The Tangerine, said Parnell died due to complications from COVID-19. Utica College president Laura Casamento wrote in an email to the Utica Observer-Dispatch that Parnell’s death likely resulted from coronavirus complications.
“Mike was a treasured friend, colleague and mentor,” Casamento said in a campus-wide email announcing his death late Thursday night. “He had the deepest love and respect for Utica College, its mission and most of all, its people.”
Parnell, a 2002 Utica College graduate, played on the school’s first lacrosse team in 2000 after graduating from Jefferson CC, where he played for the first Cannoneers team to reach the Region 3 playoffs in 1998. Parnell scored four goals in the playoff-clinching win, a 21-12 victory over Alfred State.
Parnell graduated from South Jefferson High School where he played football, indoor track and lacrosse, making the first Times All-North lacrosse team in 1993 as an honorable mention pick at midfielder. Parnell also was selected at All-North honorable mention at midfield in his senior season in 1995.
Matt Curatolo, the managing editor of the Ogdensburg Journal, and a teammate of Parnell’s at South Jefferson, paid tribute to his friend in a Facebook post, saying “We developed our love for lacrosse playing catch in our yards, heck he even knocked out a couple of my teeth with a stick. ... I will remember him as the carefree, athletic, fun-loving (No.) 6.”
Parnell led the first Utica College team in scoring with 33 goals in 2000, which is still fourth among the college’s all-time single-season goal scorers. He still holds the Utica record for most points and goals in a game with eight goals and 10 total points against Susquehanna in 2000.
After his playing career, Parnell worked as an assistant for Utica. He also served as an assistant coach for Colgate and Brown universities and worked for Major League Lacrosse’s Chicago Machine as an assistant coach in 2009.
Parnell took over as Utica’s second head coach for the 2006 season. The Pioneers produced nine wins in 2013 and a program-high 10 victories in 2017. Parnell held a 98-126 career record, coaching 48 All-Empire 8 Conference selections.
Parnell coached several former Frontier League standouts at Utica, including Immaculate Heart Central’s Ben Winkler, who matched Parnell’s mark of eight goals in a game; IHC’s Mike Bulger, a 100-point career scorer for the Pioneers; and Carthage’s Corey Boulio, third all-time in groundballs for Utica.
