After what proved to be the final home game of his legendary coaching career last Saturday, Jim Boeheim took the microphone and delivered his unannounced farewell to the Syracuse University men’s basketball fans.

“I’m just going to steal 30 seconds here to thank this 2003 team for the thrill of my life, and of yours, and the thing about it was if they didn’t win, it didn’t matter, because they are the best people you could be around,” Boeheim said after a 20th anniversary celebration of his only national title squad.

