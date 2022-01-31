Boeheim takes ACC player of the week honors

Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim controls the ball in front of Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 22. Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports

College men’s basketball

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Syracuse University senior guard Buddy Boeheim was named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the week announced Monday.

Boeheim averaged 27.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals as Syracuse split last week in games against Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. He netted 25 points vs. the Panthers last Tuesday and added 30 vs. the Demon Decaons on Saturday.

He moved into a tie for 19th on SU career scoring list with 1,560 career points and is averaging 19.4 points per game this season, second-best in the ACC. SU (10-11, 4-6) plays at North Carolina State at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

