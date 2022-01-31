College men’s basketball
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Syracuse University senior guard Buddy Boeheim was named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the week announced Monday.
Boeheim averaged 27.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals as Syracuse split last week in games against Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. He netted 25 points vs. the Panthers last Tuesday and added 30 vs. the Demon Decaons on Saturday.
He moved into a tie for 19th on SU career scoring list with 1,560 career points and is averaging 19.4 points per game this season, second-best in the ACC. SU (10-11, 4-6) plays at North Carolina State at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
