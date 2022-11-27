CANTON — Pretty much anybody who was a relative or friend of Canton native Declan Porter showed up at St. Lawrence University’s Burkman Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon to watch him play in a men’s college basketball game for Williams College.
The Ephs, ranked sixth nationally in NCAA Division III, were tested by SLU but emerged with a 50-47 win in a game which stayed close throughout.
Porter finished with seven points and six rebounds.
“It was amazing,” Porter said of playing in Canton. “This whole weekend was a dream come true. We had the whole team (at his house) for dinner last night, my parents made a great meal. It was just great to grind out the win.
SLU (3-1 overall) played a zone defense, something Williams has not seen so far this season.
That caused the Ephs to spend most of the game trying to work the ball inside for shots with Nate Karren being the only player to reach double figures in points, finishing with 23 and nine rebounds.
“We had trouble getting the ball inside early in the game,” Porter said. “(Coach Kevin App) was telling us at halftime we have to play through (Karren). We were getting open shots on the outside.”
Porter, a sophomore, is the leading scorer for the Ephs (4-0) in a balanced offense. He’s averaging 13.5 points with four other teammates averaging 10 or more.
“I’ve always wanted to play in the big games and the big moments and I’m happy to do that at Williams,” Porter said. “I always grew up coming to Burkman and watching the games. Just playing here was crazy.”
Porter, who is 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, was Section 10’s all-time leading scorer before his senior season ended early due to a broken foot.
He spent time at Phillips Exeter Academy, still dealing with the foot injury, before he got to Williams.
“He’s the best,” App said of Porter. “He loves hoops. As a college coach, especially at the Division III academic level, the more guys you have who love basketball and want to be in the gym, the easier your job. For Declan, that’s his happy place. There really haven’t been many (freshmen) who start and make a big impact and he was able to do that last year for us.”
SLU freshman Chris Downs Jr., whose dad coaches the Saints, did not play high school basketball with Porter, but he was there in school for the end of Porter’s career.
His older brother, Andy, who is injured, was a teammate of Porter’s.
“I thought we played hard,” Downs Jr. said. “We stuck to our game plan pretty well. We knew they were a good team and they like to shoot a lot. The way we play our zone, we like to scramble a lot and take a lot of deep shots. (Porter) is really good player. We were ready to play them and I think we played them hard.”
SLU was led by Trent Adamson, who scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Trey Syroka scored 10 points and Lowville native Aiden Macaulay added nine for the Saints.
“It was like playing any other team in (the Liberty League),” Chris Downs Sr. said. “Our league is full of the same type of players. We have the same caliber players in our league. (Williams) has good size and good depth.
“You saw the people that turned out for this game. (Porter) is a great kid. He puts a lot of time in shooting. He’s a terrific ambassador for north country basketball.”
