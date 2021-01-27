POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s basketball team started both halves strong and cruised to a 101-80 victory over Villa Maria in a nonconference game Wednesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Clarkson went on an 11-2 run early in the game to go ahead 18-8 and then started the second half on a 13-2 spurt to build the lead to 63-39.
“If we are going to play that unselfishly all season, we will hit a ton of open shots, and that showed this afternoon,” Clarkson coach Jeff Gorski said. “Thirty assists on 37 baskets is an impressive figure, and we found the open man on cuts beneath the basket and swung the ball around the perimeter well and rarely forced a shot.”
Senior Jason Phelps, who scored six of Clarkson’s points in the early 11-2 run, finished with a career-high 26 points to lead the Golden Knights (1-1 overall).
Phelps shot 9-for-12, including seven 3-point baskets.
Clarkson’s 101 points were the most for the Golden Knights since the last game of the 2017-18 season.
Reese Swedberg added 10 points and 11 assists for Clarkson and also tied Phelps for the team high with five assists.
Chris Hulbert scored 13 points for Clarkson and Blake Gearhart added 11 points. Nick Budesheim contributed nine points and seven rebounds.
Villa Maria, which was playing its first game of the season, was led by a 21-point effort for Juwan Beale, who was 9-for-9 on free throw attempts.
Trent Cordone, Kevin Goode Jr. and Jeriah Williams all tossed in 12 points for Villa Maria.
Master Radford scored all 10 of his points in the first half and also grabbed nine rebounds.
Wednesday’s game was the second of nine games Clarkson has scheduled so far this season.
The Golden Knights host Bryant & Stratton, which beat them 86-78 on Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Clarkson also has two games scheduled with SUNY Canton on Feb. 3-4 as well as a game with Northern Vermont-Lyndon (Feb. 6), Nazareth (Feb. 24) and a pair of contests with St. John Fisher (Feb. 26-27).
Clarkson’s women’s team lost its opener to Bryant & Stratton 83-67 in Potsdam on Jan. 16. They also have games scheduled with SUNY Canton on Feb. 3-4, as well as two games with St. Lawrence University (Feb. 6 and 13), another pair with SUNY Canton on Feb. 17-18, followed by a contest with SLU again on Feb. 20.
The women’s team is set to play Rochester on Feb. 24, Bryant & Stratton again on Feb. 26, SLU on March 2 and end with two games against St. John Fisher on March 5-6.
