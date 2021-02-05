College men’s basketball
POTSDAM — The Clarkson men’s basketball game scheduled today against Northern Vermont-Lyndon has been postponed and rescheduled Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. in Lyndonville, Vt.
Clarkson’s men have gone 1-2 in their first three games and are scheduled to play at St. Lawrence University at 6 p.m. next Saturday before the rescheduled game with the Hornets.
