Local college basketball
Clarkson University sophomore guard Chris Hulbert has been named the Liberty League performer of the week in men’s basketball for the period ending Sunday.
Hulbert averaged 22.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in a pair of games for the Golden Knights last week. He scored a career-high 29 points while shooting 7-for-14 from 3-point range in an 81-78 win over north country rival St. Lawrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.