College men’s basketball
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. — The Clarkson University men’s basketball team made 18 3-point baskets in a 104-71 win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon in a nonconference game Monday.
Blake Gearhart led five Clarkson players in double figures with 17 points. Reese Swedberg scored 15 for the Golden Knights (2-2 overall). Jason Phelps finished with 14 points, Frankie Rainville supplied 13 and Joe Lucas added 10.
Levi Haviland led Northern Vermont-Lyndon (2-5) with 12 points.
