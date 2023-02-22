The Syracuse University men’s basketball team again failed to establish Jesse Edwards or its 3-point defense in its second straight Atlantic Coast Conference loss Wednesday night.
Edwards was held without a field goal until seven minutes into the second half and Clemson made 14-for-36 from behind the arc to beat SU, 91-74, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.
Freshman point guard Judah Mintz made a career-high four 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Orange (16-12 overall, 9-8 ACC).
Syracuse will next play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pittsburgh (20-8, 13-4) in its final away game of the regular season to be televised on ACC Network.
Hunter Tyson delivered 29 points and 10 rebounds, finishing 6-for-12 from deep to power Clemson (20-8, 12-5) to a program record for ACC wins.
The Tigers tallied a season-high 28 assists on 34 field goals, shot 52 percent overall and matched a season best for 3-pointers. They had shot just 33 percent from deep over their previous three games.
P.J. Hall added 16 points for Clemson and led the charge defensively against Edwards early.
The SU senior center finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds but was held scoreless until hitting a free throw with 5.9 seconds left in the first half. He was limited to one field goal attempt before halftime, a missed jumper from the foul line, battling through double teams and fronts in the post.
Edwards made his first bucket with 13 minutes and 45 seconds with SU trailing, 66-47, after his basket and ensuing free throw.
Clemson matched its season high for points in a half to take a 45-32 lead into the intermission, then topped it by scoring 46 after the break.
Mintz scored the first nine points for SU in the second half, but SU was unable to cut its deficit to single digits after halftime.
Mintz has made all six of his 3-point attempts over the last two games after connecting on just seven total in 15 prior ACC outings.
He finished one shy of his career high 24 established on Dec. 20 against Pitt.
Mintz has produced four 20-point performances in the last seven games, averaging 19 per game in the span. Joseph Girard III scored 11 points as the only other SU player in double figures.
Benny Williams scored nine points in 26 minutes off the bench for SU, marking his highest in each since Jan. 16 at Miami.
Syracuse suffered its second straight blowout loss after a 77-55 setback to Duke on Saturday in which Edwards was held to five points and five rebounds and the Blue Devils went 13-for-26 on 3-pointers.
Brevin Galloway and Chase Hunter scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, combining for seven 3-pointers for Clemson.
