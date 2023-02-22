The Syracuse University men’s basketball team again failed to establish Jesse Edwards or its 3-point defense in its second straight Atlantic Coast Conference loss Wednesday night.

Edwards was held without a field goal until seven minutes into the second half and Clemson made 14-for-36 from behind the arc to beat SU, 91-74, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

