SYRACUSE — Tucker Richardson and Colgate torched every defensive strategy that the Syracuse University men’s basketball team threw at them on Tuesday night.
Richardson connected on 7 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc for 27 points to lift the Raiders to the 80-68 nonconference victory over the Orange with 17,836 fans present at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Colgate beat SU for the second straight season after ending a 59-year drought in the series last year. Syracuse has now lost consecutive games against the Patriot League foe for the first time since a stretch from 1960-62.
The Raiders finished 19-for-38 from deep overall to match the most 3-pointers ever made against Syracuse, tying Boston College in 2019-20.
“Colgate is good against the zone but they’re better probably against the man-to-man, we had no chance to play them man-to-man, that was pretty obvious right from the beginning,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “We adjusted and we were OK after that but this game, our defense wasn’t as bad as our offense. Our offense was horrendous.”
Syracuse opened the game in man-to-man defense and switched to the signature 2-3 zone about 10 minutes in and stayed in the familiar alignment for most of the remainder.
The Orange utilized the full-court press at times, especially late in desperation mode, and briefly dropped into a 1-3-1 defensive setup in the first half.
Nothing slowed down the Raiders, however, who hammered the Orange with 3-pointers for the second straight year. They went 18-for-46 from deep in their breakthrough victory last season.
“Colgate is really smart and a good team at passing the ball and waiting for the best shot, so you have to play 25-30 seconds a possession sometimes on defense, so you just have to move and find the shooters,” SU senior Joe Girard III said. “We didn’t do that to the best of our ability obviously, but we just need to move forward and learn from it.”
Freshman point guard Judah Mintz led SU with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting and sophomore forward Benny Williams added 17 points and eight rebounds.
Girard III added 14 points but made just 4 of 15 shots, while center Jesse Edwards was held to 10 points. The Orange tallied 13 turnovers to just nine assists overall.
Mintz briefly energized the crowd by making a pull-up from deep after a crossover made his defender fall over, cutting the Colgate edge to 59-48 with 11 minutes left, but SU was unable to capitalize.
Colgate came out firing and made 11 of 21 from behind the arc in the first half to build a 44-30 halftime advantage. Richardson supplied 19 before the break, including a 5-for-7 mark from deep, and the Raiders led by as much as 18 before the intermission.
Colgate led for 35-plus minutes, assisted on 22 buckets and had five players contribute multiple 3-pointers.
Ryan Moffatt added 15 points and went 4-for-6 from deep, Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 12 points all from behind the arc, while Chandler Baker and Braeden Smith added a pair of 3-pointers apiece for Colgate (2-1).
“It was communication and not being locked in every possession,” Benny Williams said. “I think we take possessions off, which we can’t do if we’re going to win at a high level.”
The SU-Colgate series dates back 121 seasons and Tuesday marked their 174th matchup all-time. The Raiders are the most frequently-played opponent all-time for the Orange.
Syracuse (1-1) will next face Northeastern at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Dome. The original 2 p.m. start time was pushed back by two hours and announced earlier in the day.
Syracuse recognized its ACC champion men’s soccer team at halftime to a loud ovation. There was a moment of silence held prior to the game for the shooting victims at the University of Virginia.
