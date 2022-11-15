SYRACUSE — Tucker Richardson and Colgate torched every defensive strategy that the Syracuse University men’s basketball team threw at them on Tuesday night.

Richardson connected on 7 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc for 27 points to lift the Raiders to the 80-68 nonconference victory over the Orange with 17,836 fans present at the JMA Wireless Dome.

