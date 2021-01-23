SYRACUSE — Marek Dolezaj worked for every bite of his postgame pizza Saturday.
The senior center played all 40 minutes and scored 18 points, helping set the tone for a commanding performance in the paint that lifted Syracuse to a 78-60 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over No. 14/16 Virginia Tech with no fans present in the Carrier Dome due to state COVID-19 mandates.
The Orange (9-4 overall, 3-3 ACC) gained its first victory over a nationally-ranked opponent this season and will seek another when it plays at the ACC leader, No. 12/13 Virginia, at 7 p.m. Monday in Charlottesville, Va., to be televised on ESPN.
Dolezaj bounced back from a scoreless performance last game and delivered his best outing since chipping his tooth in a Jan. 9 win over Georgetown that left him temporarily unable to eat his favorite American food, pizza, which he still needs to take unusual steps to enjoy.
“I need to go home and cut it up (to eat it) but trust me, I will eat it all,” Dolezaj joked afterward.
Quincy Guerrier scored a team-high 20 points to go with nine rebounds, and 6-foot-5 junior Alan Griffin generated 15 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks to help boost the strongest interior effort of the year for the Orange.
Syracuse finished with 46 points in the paint — including 18 of its first 21 points scored — and went 18-for-22 on free throws, led by an 8-for-8 mark by Dolezaj. The Orange also finished with a slight edge on rebounds, 37-35, and scored 16 second-chance points.
Syracuse made just 4 of 13 shots from behind the 3-point arc, finishing with half its season average of 26 attempts from deep. The last ACC victory in which SU made less than five 3-pointers came on March 2, 2019, over Wake Forest.
“I thought that we were smart in the way that we handled that and got the ball in to those guys in good positions,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “Quincy did a really good job finishing down there, I just thought we were doing really good things on offense. Obviously, we didn’t make a lot of 3’s, but this was a game to attack the basket, get to the foul line, and try to get around the basket area and that’s what we did.”
Freshman point guard Kadary Richmond shined in limited action, contributing 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting in just 13 minutes. He added to the aggressive approach by taking his defender off the dribble and slashing to the basket or posting up smaller perimeter opponents.
Nahiem Alleyne scored 20 points to pace the Hokies (11-3, 5-2) and made five of his 10 attempts from behind the arc. He was limited to just three points on 1-for-5 from the field in the second half.
After eight lead changes and three ties in the first half, Syracuse held a slight 40-34 edge at halftime but started to create separation midway through the second half. The Orange outscored the Hokies by 16 points over the final 13 minutes to pull away.
Guerrier led the late charge and produced a 9-1 solo scoring run to help put the game away. Syracuse held a 67-48 edge with seven minutes left following that spurt by the sophomore forward, who entered as the only player ranked in the top 10 in the ACC for scoring, rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage.
Saturday marked the start of a critical stretch for the Orange’s NCAA Tournament prospects. Three of SU’s next four games will also be against ACC teams with a higher NCAA NET ranking entering the day.
Syracuse entered Saturday with a NET rating of No. 49 in the country, which ranked sixth among ACC teams.
“This was huge for us,” Dolezaj said. “We needed to beat someone good to make our résumé great. But we didn’t look at who we’re playing, we get ready for every single game and it’s about how we go through every single game. We need to get ready for every team, it’s the ACC.”
