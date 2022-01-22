Syracuse University failed to carry its end of the billing in a matchup between the top two scoring units in Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball Saturday.
Buddy Boeheim and the Orange offense were stifled from the onset as the No. 5/6 Duke Blue Devils beat Syracuse, 79-59, with a crowd of 9,314 in attendance at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Syracuse (9-10 overall, 3-5 ACC) suffered its most lopsided league loss of the season and will next play at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pittsburgh, to be televised on the ACC Network.
“They played really well, we just weren’t able to make shots and we have to be able to do that,” SU’s Buddy Boeheim said afterward.
Syracuse finished just 5-for-29 from behind the arc to match a season-low for total 3-point field goals and mark their worst performance in 3-point percentage.
The Orange shot just 35.3 percent overall and was held below 60 points for only the third time this season, while the Blue Devils held an opponent below 30 percent on 3-pointers for the seventh straight game.
Duke is just the second team to beat Syracuse by 20 or more points, joining second-ranked Auburn, which claimed an 89-68 victory over SU on Nov. 26. All four of SU’s previous losses in conference play came by five points or less.
“They’re very good defensively and they made us take some hard shots, but we had some good, open looks, in the first half we’re 2-for-16, we have to make some of those shots,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “This is the first game in the league that we just haven’t been there. Duke is very good, but at the end of the day, we have to make some of those shots, and we just couldn’t.”
The Orange entered averaging 78.7 points per game to rank second in the ACC behind the Blue Devils at 82.8
Duke appeared in top from the start and finished 14-for-37 from deep, including a 7-for-15 mark in the first half to build a 36-22 advantage at the break. Syracuse was limited to 2-for-16 on 3-pointers and shot 26 percent in the first half.
A.J. Griffin — the younger brother of former SU forward, Alan Griffin, who played for the Orange last season — paced the Blue Devils with a 5-for-9 performance from behind the 3-point arc as one of four players to score 15 points.
Paolo Banchero posted a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds while Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams also added 15 points apiece for Duke (15-3, 5-2), which overcame the absence of starting guard Trevor Keels due to an ankle injury.
Griffin hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the game as Duke started on an 8-0 run and never trailed. The Blue Devils advantage never dipped below double digits after halftime.
Moore Jr. was also the primary defender on Buddy Boeheim, who was held to seven points on 2-for-15 and 1-for-10 from deep for his lowest field goal percentage of the season.
Boeheim went scoreless in the first half and was held below double figures in scoring for the fourth time this year. He broke a nine-game streak of connecting on multiple 3-pointers.
“He’s been played that way all year by big guys and he’s able usually to get to his spot, and wasn’t able to, and then when he got some looks, he just couldn’t make them,” Jim Boeheim said of Buddy.
Jesse Edwards tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocks to lead SU. Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Joe Girard III was limited to seven points on a 3-for-13 shooting performance and a 1-for-9 mark from deep. Buddy Boeheim and Girard III had combined for 48 points last game.
Symir Torrence delivered four points and a team-best six assists in a season-high 25 minutes off the SU bench.
