The Syracuse University men’s basketball team melted down in the waning moments to sink back below .500 Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.
Caleb Mills scored 19 points, including a 5-for-6 performance on 3-point field goals, to lead Florida State to the 76-71 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Syracuse to split their season series in front of 17,287 fans.
The Orange fell to 8-9 overall and 2-4 in the ACC entering its next league game against Clemson at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Dome to be televised on the ACC Network.
Syracuse has a losing record at the deepest point in any of Jim Boeheim’s 46 seasons as head coach. The Orange’s four ACC losses are by a combined 14 points and the five-point margin matches their largest in a league setback.
“I think we’re a good team, I think we’ve lost a lot of tough games,” SU forward Cole Swider said. “I think there are plays throughout the game that we can eliminate, defensively we can be better in certain situations, but I think we’re right there and it’s a combination of different things (costing us).”
Syracuse forced a turnover and called timeout after gaining possession while trailing, 72-71, with 37 seconds left.
Jimmy Boeheim missed a short right-handed hook from inside the paint off the timeout and Florida State grabbed the rebound. Syracuse appeared to have a chance to foul in the backcourt but the Seminoles launched a pass up court to Matthew Cleveland for a breakaway dunk to extend their advantage to 74-71 with four seconds left.
Syracuse point guard Joe Girard III then quickly grabbed the ball and heaved an inbound pass up court, but it was intercepted by Florida State, which then sank a pair of free throws to secure the victory.
“I think Joe just saw something down court, obviously we didn’t have a lot of time so the last shot would have been a heave,” Swider said. “I think Joe saw a guy open down the court but by the time the ball left his hand I think Florida State kind of realized that play was covered. ... I think Joe was just trying to get it up and give us a look, and obviously it didn’t work out.”
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim added: “I don’t know (what happened). Joe said he had someone open, but he didn’t.”
The Seminoles finished 12-for-20 from behind the 3-point arc. Wyatt Wilkes made 3 of 6 from deep for 11 points and connected on a key 3-pointer from the corner late in the shot clock to extend their edge to 72-68 with two minutes and 45 seconds left.
Mills drained his fifth and final 3-pointer to push Florida State ahead, 67-64, with 4:50 left.
Syracuse had limited Florida State to a 4-for-30 showing on 3-pointers in their first matchup en route to the 63-60 victory Dec. 4 in Tallahassee, Fla.
“We just weren’t as effective defensively as we need to be,” Jim Boeheim said. “They shot it really well, they made some long 3’s and tough 3’s, but we have to defend it better than we did.”
Buddy Boeheim scored 18 points to lead four SU players in double figures.
Swider added 17 points, including a team-high 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, while Jesse Edwards added 15 points. Girard III scored all his 11 points in the first half.
Symir Torrence delivered four points and four assists in 15 minutes off the bench, his longest outing against an ACC foe. He played crucial minutes in a three-guard lineup down the stretch helping to combat Florida State’s pressure defense.
Torrence helped spark a 10-0 run in the second half to give SU a 62-59 edge with 8:40 left.
“I thought Sy was great, he really did a great job getting it up and the small lineup really turned things around, we started playing well, and it worked out better than I thought,” Jim Boeheim said.
