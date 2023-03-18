And you thought nobody could match that historic NCAA Tournament run by Saint Peter’s last year? C’mon, the Peacocks are so yesterday. Meet New Jersey’s newest Cinderella — the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

For only the second time in NCAA Tournament history, a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in March Madness, when the small and scrappy Knights stunned the big and brawny Purdue Boilermakers, 63-58, in an East Region first-round game on Friday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

