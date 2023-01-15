Syracuse logo

SYRACUSE — Chris Bell and Maliq Brown each poured in career highs in scoring as the Syracuse University men’s basketball team leaned on its freshmen and the full-court press to produce a double-digit comeback in the second half.

Bell scored a team-high 17 points and Brown added 15 off the bench to help Syracuse rally back for the 78-73 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Notre Dame in front of the largest crowd of the season — 20,666 — Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

