GENESEO — The SUNY Geneseo men’s basketball team went on a late 13-point spurt to defeat SUNY Canton 65-59 in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
The Blue Knights scored 13 consecutive points to go ahead 61-51 with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left in the game.
Michael Gannon scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Geneseo (3-3 overall). Alex Merhige scored 14 points and Joseph Harclerode added 11 with Sean Crowley tossing in 10.
Danny Santana led the Kangaroos (4-4) with 19 points. Quran Dubois scored 18 and Joseph Werner grabbed 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.