Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III set the tone with their best shared performance of the season Tuesday night in the Carrier Dome.
The Syracuse University backcourt combined for 48 points and an 8-for-14 output on 3-point field goals to help the Orange beat the Clemson Tigers, 91-78, for the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball victory in front of a reported crowd of 15,210 fans.
Syracuse (9-9 overall, 3-4 ACC) will next play at noon Saturday against No. 5/6 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. for an ACC clash to be televised on ESPN2.
“It makes it really hard for a defense,” Girard III said. “Our coaching staff always preaches that we’re one of the hardest teams in the league to guard when we’re making shots, we got a lot of guys that can shoot and a lot of guys that can score, and it also opens up the lanes.”
Buddy Boeheim scored a game-high 25 points on 8-for-18 shooting, including 4-for-9 from behind the arc.
Girard III added 23 and went 4-for-5 from deep along with a perfect 7-for-7 on free throws.
Girard III scored 15 of his 23 in the second half and connected on his fourth and final 3-pointer to push the Syracuse edge to 78-68 with 6:50 left. The Orange led by five or more for the remainder of the game.
The Boeheim-Girard III duo posted their highest combined scoring effort against an ACC foe this year and both topped 20 in the same game against a league opponent for the first time this year.
“Joe got it going,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “Offensively, he’s got to do what he did tonight. He has got be a scorer.”
Girard III entered as the ACC leader for total 3-pointers (48) and 3-point percentage (43.2) but was just 3-for-16 from behind the arc over his previous three games combined. He went scoreless in the second half of Saturday’s 76-71 setback against Florida State.
“When you’re playing heavy minutes, you’ve got to be able to play both halves and I haven’t done that in a few games this year, so it was up to me to make sure that I was competing for 40 minutes tonight,” Girard III said.
Syracuse finished 9-for-22 overall from behind the arc, shot 53 percent from the field and went 20-for-26 on free throws.
Jesse Edwards added 15 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks for Syracuse while Jimmy Boeheim contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. Syracuse finished with a 39-26 edge in rebounds.
P.J. Hall posted a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds and finished 9-for-13 from the field to pace Clemson (19-7, 2-4).
David Collins added 18 points for the Tigers.
Syracuse held a 40-39 halftime advantage behind 12 points from Buddy Boeheim, including a 3-for-5 mark from deep in the first half. The Orange engineered an 8-0 run midway through the second half to seize full control.
