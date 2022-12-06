SYRACUSE — Joseph Girard III and the Syracuse University men’s basketball team continued their collective bounce-back in his 100th career start on Tuesday night.

The senior shooting guard scored 18 points to help lead the Orange to a 95-66 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies with 17,368 fans present in the JMA Wireless Dome.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.