Joseph Girard III led all scorers with 28 points and helped the Syracuse University men’s basketball team fend off Louisville for the chaotic Atlantic Coast Conference victory on Tuesday night.
Girard finished 10-for-11 on free throws, including a pair to extend the advantage with 17 seconds left, as the Orange beat the Cardinals, 70-69, at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky.
Syracuse (10-5, 3-1 ACC) has won seven of its last eight overall and will finish a two-game away stint against No. 11 Virginia at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Girard made both of his foul shots to push SU ahead, 70-67, with 17 seconds left before a frenzied finish.
El Ellis made two free throws on the other end for Louisville (2-13, 0-4) to cut its deficit to 70-69 with eight seconds left, then SU freshman Judah Mintz took the ensuing inbound pass past halfcourt, slipped and lost possession trying to avoid contact with four seconds remaining.
Ellis came up with the ball and took a few dribbles before he also lost control — SU center Jesse Edwards appeared to tip it loose from behind as Girard started to apply pressure — and the buzzer sounded as the ball bounced away.
Girard also made a key 3-pointer to push the Orange ahead, 66-64, with one minute and 31 seconds left. He finished 4-for-8 from deep overall and played all 40 minutes in his highest scoring output since pouring in 31 against Richmond on Nov. 21.
The senior shooting guard added a season-high seven rebounds while continuing his climb up the all-time lists for scoring and total 3-pointers at Syracuse.
He moved into sole possession of fifth place on the SU career 3-pointers list with 253, entering tied with Preston Shumpert. Girard ended the game with a career tally of 1,376 points to move up two spots into 33rd in team history.
Mintz scored 16 points, including a pair of free throws to put SU ahead, 68-67, with 49 seconds left. The rookie point guard also came up with a steal and breakaway dunk to give SU its first advantage of the second half, 61-60, with 3:40 left.
Edwards delivered 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks for his seventh double-double of the campaign for the Orange.
Ellis scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals while Mike James added 19 — contributing four makes apiece from behind the arc — in the nail-biter featuring five lead changes and six ties.
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored on a mid-range jumper at the first-half buzzer to give Louisville a 35-34 halftime edge. Syracuse and Louisville were tied, 47-47, with 10 minutes left.
Syracuse finished 19-for-25 on free throws, including a 13-for-18 mark in the second half, while Louisville went just 4-for-10 from the stripe overall.
