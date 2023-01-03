Joseph Girard III led all scorers with 28 points and helped the Syracuse University men’s basketball team fend off Louisville for the chaotic Atlantic Coast Conference victory on Tuesday night.

Girard finished 10-for-11 on free throws, including a pair to extend the advantage with 17 seconds left, as the Orange beat the Cardinals, 70-69, at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky.

