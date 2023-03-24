Joseph Girard III announced plans Friday to leave the Syracuse University men’s basketball team to join the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility and entering the NCAA transfer portal.
The senior shooting guard and Glens Falls native made his plans to depart after four seasons official with a written statement released on social media.
Girard leaves the Orange ranked 17th in team history for career points (1,653) and third for total 3-point field goals (297).
“I want to express my utmost gratitude to my family, coach Boeheim, and Orange Nation for the past four seasons,” Girard expressed in his announcement.
“Thank you to every fan and supporter who has impacted me in a positive manner and has helped shape who I am today. I am confident in God’s plan and trust that the next chapter will be amazing. I’m grateful for what has taken place on the journey thus far and am looking forward to what my future holds.”
Girard clarified in his statement that he intends to pursue his dream of turning pro but will also enter the portal to keep his “options open and gather as much as information as possible” before deciding on his future path.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound sharpshooter started 123 of 125 career games at SU after being thrust into the starting point guard role three games into his freshman campaign in 2019-20.
He scored a career-high 16.4 points per game after shifting the shooting guard as a senior this past year, connecting on 88 total 3-pointers for the fifth-most in the ACC while ranking fourth in the league for 3-point percentage (.381).
Girard finished at SU with career averages of 13.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and a career 3-point percentage of .363 in 32.5 minutes per game.
He entered the program out of Glens Falls as the all-time high school leading scorer in state history with 4,763 points.
Girard joined fellow starting guard Judah Mintz in throwing their names into the NBA Draft while keeping NCAA eligibility this week.
Players with remaining eligibility can enter the draft and engage with NBA teams with the option to withdraw and return to college up to May 31. The NBA Draft is June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Syracuse is likely to turn to five-star Notre Dame transfer, sophomore JJ Starling, as the lead guard with a spot now open to potentially seek a running mate through the transfer portal.
New SU coach Adrian Autry could also turn to expected returning sophomores Justin Taylor or Quadir Copeland to fill the vacated shooting guard spot, and Mintz could ultimately return to SU to complete a dynamic backcourt tandem with Starling.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.