SYRACUSE — Joe Girard III scored 20 points against his father’s alma mater to help the Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat Division II Le Moyne, 90-50, to conclude the preseason Monday night at the Carrier Dome.
Girard III led five players in double figures as SU swept its two-game exhibition slate and conducted the final tune-up for its regular-season opener against Lafayette scheduled for 7 p.m. next Tuesday at the Dome.
Forward Cole Swider chipped in 18 points, including a 4-for-8 mark on 3-point field goals, while the Orange received 11 points each from Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim, and freshman Benny Williams.
Girard III — the junior point guard from Glens Falls — shot 6-for-12 from the field and made 3-of-8 from deep to go with a team-best nine assists and two steals in 26 minutes.
His father, Joe Girard Jr., played for the Dolphins from 1990-94 and ranks third in program history with 289 career 3-pointers.
Syracuse made 11 of 26 attempts from behind the arc, matching the totals from its preseason opener against Pace on Oct. 27.
Buddy Boeheim went 3-for-6 on 3-pointers for SU and played 26 minutes after exiting the prior exhibition with a sprained ankle.
Swider added four rebounds and five assists to his 18 points. The 6-foot-9 and 220-pound Villanova senior transfer averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 makes from deep, five rebounds and four assists across two exhibition outings.
Williams — the 6-foot-8, 208-pound rookie forward — made 4-of-5 shot attempts from the field and added five rebounds to go with a team-leading five steals in 25 minutes off the bench.
The Orange finished with 21 assists and tallied 47 total on 63 field goals in the two preseason games combined.
